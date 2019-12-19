#1 Recycle your old bottles and cans

Aussies can now donate to those affected by the devastating bushfires and drought by donating 10 cents from all plastic containers, cans and glass bottles to Bottles for the Bush at their nearest TOMRA recycling machine. Partnering with Rural Aid, the new appeal aims to raise $250,000 by 23rd February 2020. Don’t forget, if your donation is over two dollars, it is still tax deductible!

#2 Donate blood

Donating blood is a great way to give back and doesn’t cost a single cent. Blood is surprisingly versatile and can be made into 22 different medical treatments, meaning every donation to the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood can help save or change many lives. There is a certain criteria to meet before one can donate blood, however most people between the ages of 18-76 are eligible. It only takes 15 minutes and it could save lives.





#3 Help Aussie animals in need

WIRES has been rescuing and caring for the native animals of Australia for more than 30 years and are always looking for donations. Any items on WIRES wish list are greatly appreciated, including white towels, shade cloths, pet carriers and flat sheets. WIRES also accept second-hand goods such as bird aviaries and cages that are clean and in good condition. All donations help subsidise the costs of food for wildlife that are in the care of WIRES.

#4 Toy and clothing drives

Unwanted clothes and toys can be fantastic Christmas presents for those struggling this festive season. Appeals such as Kmart Wishing Tree and Salvation Army are located in many convenient locations around Australia, which means making a family’s Christmas a whole lot better has never been easier. Remember, struggling families don’t just require clothes and toys. Non-perishable food, hygiene items - such as shampoo - and even books are all appreciated.





#5 Cat Protection Craft Club





Cats love to curl up on something soft while taking a catnap, so if you’re handy with the knitting needles or love to crochet, the Cat Protection Craft Club is something to get involved in. Cat Protection Society is a no-kill shelter, meaning that they look after a variety of cats until they find their fur-ever homes and as a result, the company is always in need of blankets and toys. With patterns for blankets and toys for both beginners and experts, everyone is able to make and donate something the cats will love.

You might also like:

How you can help abandoned cats this Christmas