It’s a common problem that happens whether you live in a new or old home and when your doors don’t latch properly, it can be really annoying. Adam shows you how this problem is actually fairly easy to fix with just one small piece of plastic and screwdriver. You’ll be happily clicking your doors open and shut in no time.

You might also like:

How to fix cornices

How to fix a sliding door

How to find a stud in the wall