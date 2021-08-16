GOOD TO KNOW: Super dry or damaged hair is very porous, so you run the risk of staining your hair darker than expected if it’s not in a good condition to start with. Ensure it’s healthy by using a treatment each week for a month before dyeing.
2. The colour is just wrong
When selecting a shade, use the guides on the pack – if your natural hair colour is not shown on the pack, that colour may not be the right choice for you.
Fix it: if you're unsure which shade will work, go for the lighter one. Stay within two shades of your natural hair colour for best results.
3. Your skin is stained
It’s not uncommon to get colour staining from the dye on your neck or ears.
Fix it: always wipe off any excess colour around the hairline and ears immediately (but try to avoid wiping the colour off your hair). When you rinse the colour out at the end, just add a little water and emulsify the colour first, which will help with removing any dye from the skin.
This article originally appeared on Beauty Crew.
