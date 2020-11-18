1. Christmas bauble make & bake moulds, $19.95

Gift these gorgeous moulds or keep them for yourself and cook up a batch of bauble cookies to pack into the hamper.

2. Glasshouse Night Before Christmas candle, $54.95, Adore Beauty

The whole house will smell like plum puddings and sweet festive treats when you burn this magical candle. Who wouldn't want that?

3. Freixenet Prosecco piccolo 200mL, $15 a pair, Dan Murphy's

Deck the hamper out with a pair of these glamorous mini sparkling bottles.

Add a Scandi touch to your hamper with these traditional woven straw decorations. They will add a festive touch to your round-up of foodie delights.

5. Christmas flavoured chocolate block, $9.90, Koko Black

Take your hamper to the next level with some blocks of artisanal chocolate by Koko Black. Take your pick from festival flavours including Christmas Pudding, Pavlova and Coconut Cherry.

Christmas isn't just about gifts, it's also about making things for your nearest and dearest. Tuck this kit into your hamper for a crafty addition.

7. Old Curiosity Christmas gin, $51, Master of Malt

Every Christmas needs a festive tipple to see you through, and this Christmas gin is blended with rich flavours including ginger, cinnamon and cardamom. Mix it with tonic and watch it change colour!

From Smokey Cheese Nibbles to Antipasto Olive, this classic snack pack is a must-have inclusion for any Christmas hamper.

No Christmas spread is complete without shortbread. These traditional star-shaped biscuits are all-round crowd pleasers.

10. Santa sack, $35, BHG Shop

Don't have basket for your hamper? Stash all of your goodies in a stylish Santa sack for a gift that can be reused every year!

11. Burnt honey caramel popcorn, $9.95, Fluffy Crunch

While this Aussie company is mostly known for its fairy floss, its honeycomb popcorn pack is a top tier treat. Handcrafted in small batches, it's slow roasted to reach new levels of flavour.

This full-bodied Victorian Shiraz has spearmint and blackberry flavours that are complemented by an exceptional balance of acid and oak.

