Helen Baker is licensed financial advisor and spokesperson at Money.com.au, a new information platform for Australian consumers seeking financial products such as loans, and she says that a young couple with a combined salary of $120,000, could buy a $600,000 apartment using the new Scheme.

“They need a deposit of $30,000 plus administration costs and would need to save about $1260 a month – $630 each – to get this deposit in place in two years. This is 15.7 per cent of their monthly salary after tax. There are various ways Aussies can meet this goal by tweaking their financial habits and making other small changes along the way.”

Helen reveals her top tips to help first home buyers accelerate their home deposit:

#1 Have a ‘spending and investment plan’ rather than a ‘budget’

“Budgeting is associated with being tied down and handcuffed – you’re saving with a purpose, but it’s not sustainable in the long term. Instead, assess your finances by having a spending and investment plan, where spending includes any bills, fixed commitments, credit cards, holiday and ‘pocket money’, and investment is your home deposit savings. If you’re ‘budgeting’, it indicates that you’re strict for a short period, but you also need to prove to your lender that you can meet mortgage obligations and have money on the side for the future.”





#2 Consider salary sacrificing to superannuation

“If your cashflow allows for it, consider the First Home Super Saver Scheme, which will enable you to save for your first home within your super fund by making voluntary contributions. The total cap is $25,000 less your employer contribution. You can make a voluntary contribution to the maximum of $15,000 in one financial year, and up to $30,000 in total. The benefit of this salary sacrifice arrangement is you’re taxed at 15 per cent going into super, instead of your marginal rate of up to 46.5 per cent when you save outside super. Be aware that when you withdraw, you pay tax on that money but with a 30 per cent rebate i.e. if your marginal tax rate is 32.5 per cent as above, you would net 2.5 per cent tax. Given you intend to save this money anyway, you get a win: a saving of 17.5 per cent on the way into super, less 2.5 per cent tax on the gap on the way out – netting a gain of 15 per cent or $4,500 – higher if you are in a higher tax bracket. Additionally, you benefit from a forced saving as you can’t touch superannuation until you meet a condition of release.”

#3 Prioritise paying down debt as quickly as possible over saving

“Pay off rcedit card debt and personal loans as soon as possible to minimise the interest payable, starting with the one with the highest interest rate. Credit cards incur around 20 per cent interest, which quickly adds up and could also jeopardise your chances of getting a mortgage if you have a poor credit rating. If you’re wondering which to prioritise between getting rid of debt and setting aside savings, get rid of all your debt first.”





#4 Consider opening a high-interest savings account

“High-interest savings accounts (HISA) offer various benefits: competitive introductory interest rates if you’re a new customer and bonus interest when you meet certain savings conditions, such as depositing a certain amount each month. With plenty of HISA offered by banks, do your research to find the best option for you.”



#5 Consider opening a term deposit

“Despite interest rates being at an all-time low, opening a term deposit can still help you achieve your goal sooner. The Judo Bank Term Deposit offers a 2 per cent interest rate over 24 months, with a minimum opening deposit of $1000.[2] It’s advised that you compare interest rates between banks before you commit, assess how long of a term you need and ensure you feel safe with who you invest in. The general rule is the higher the interest rate, the longer the term, so don’t get caught out having to pay a penalty if you need to withdraw money before it hits maturity. Be aware of the minimum deposit requirements as well, so you know when this might be a valid option for you to consider.”



#6 Try living off one salary and banking the rest

“If you’re a dual-income couple, living off one salary and saving the other is one of the hardest but fastest ways to accelerate your savings – if you can do it, you should be able to cover your deposit in just one year! You may want to consider opening a new savings account that each person can deposit half their salary into, so you can keep individual accounts and monitor your own spending.”







