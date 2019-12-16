Getty

1. Remove old bag tags

Bag tags that are attached to your suitcase by the check-in attendant are used for identification, tracking and ensuring your suitcase goes on the right plane. Having multiple bag tags attached to your suitcase can confuse handlers and electronic readers – so ensure you remove all old bag tags.

2. Take a photo of your luggage

Should the worst happen, and your luggage is lost, ensure you have a photo of it on your phone to show to staff so they know what to look for.

3. Use ‘fragile’ stickers

Plastering your suitcase with fragile stickers is thought to ensure that your luggage is handled gentle, but it also the last item on the plane and the first one out, so it shouldn’t get lost.

4. Use a name tag

Always attach a name tag to your luggage with your name, phone number and email on it so you can be contacted by the airline if the luggage is found, or if the luggage is picked up by a stranger by accident.

5. Allow enough time between connections

It isn’t just hard for people to make their flight connections on time – it can be hard for bags to make it, too. Ensure your connection time is long enough for a casual walk to your next gate, and your bag to be transferred between planes.

6. Check-in early

Bags usually always make the trip from check-in counter to plane seamlessly, but cutting your bag drop close to take off could result in your luggage being too late to board the plane, so check in early.

7. Use a GPS-enabled lock

Airbolt is an Australian-made luggage lock that is controlled by a smart phone app. It will alert you if someone tries to walk away with your luggage, and you can use GPS to track where the bag is. The Airbolt will also notify you if it is unlocked, and how long it was unlocked for, and you can even sound an alarm on the lock remotely, so the bag can be easily found.

You might also like:

The airport travel scams to be aware of