According to The Independent, Farrimond explained: “If you have a sweet tooth, opt for red or pink as these colours will accentuate the tea’s natural sweetness whilst white or blue mugs can bring out the saltiness of your tea bag."

Similarly, a paper published in the Journal of Sensory Studies explained how hot chocolate served in an orange mug reportedly tasted sweeter. Turns out, there's more to taste than just one or two of our six senses!

As one of the scientists behind the paper wrote: “An anecdotal example of this can be the favourite mug from which so many of us prefer to drink our tea or coffee."

"Perhaps that drink, which is always prepared in more or less the same manner, does not really taste better from our preferred mug, but the mug itself simply improves our overall multisensory experience.”

Give it a go – change up your coffee or tea mug and see what happens!

