Saddle up as Dr Harry introduces you to the wonderful world of horse riding. He’s visiting Hastings River Horse Riding, on the mid-north coast of NSW, where horse-lover Chrissy McEwen teaches others how to trail ride. Whether you’re a complete newbie or love horse riding, Chrissy and Dr Harry have some great tips for a safe and happy ride.

