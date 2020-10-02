Horse riding for beginners
Dr Harry’s top tips for a safe and happy ride. - by Dr. Harry Cooper
Saddle up as Dr Harry introduces you to the wonderful world of horse riding. He’s visiting Hastings River Horse Riding, on the mid-north coast of NSW, where horse-lover Chrissy McEwen teaches others how to trail ride. Whether you’re a complete newbie or love horse riding, Chrissy and Dr Harry have some great tips for a safe and happy ride.
You may also like
Dr Harry's tips for coping with a food-stealing horse
Dr Harry meets a family with duck, geese and a pony