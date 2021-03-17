While there’s no quick way to deal with a mouse infestation, reducing the numbers in and around your home can provide some peace of mind. This DIY mouse trap is cheap to make and can capture a large number of mice at any one time.

Trap pest data while you’re at it

You can help researches monitor invasive species, target pest control programs and predict future plagues by downloading the FeralScan Pest Mapping app.

Gather your supplies

Drill

20L bucket with handle

Empty soft drink can

50cm length of metal wire

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

Paper towel

Peanut butter

Plank of wood

Here’s how

Step 1

Using a drill, make a hole about 3cm down from the opening of the bucket. Repeat on the opposite side.

Step 2

Drill a hole into the bottom of the soft drink can and feed the wire through the can. Feed each end of the wire through the holes in the plastic bucket and secure. The soft drink can should be suspended over the bucket in the middle of the wire. Adjust until the can spins freely on the wire.

Step 3

Using a paper towel, spread vegetable oil around the inside of the bucket. This will help to prevent mice crawling out of the trap. Add 2-3 litres of water to the bucket.

Step 4

Coat the soft drink can in a generous layer of peanut butter and lean a plank of wood against the bucket. The plank of wood will act as a runway for the mice to reach the peanut butter and fall into the trap.

TIP: If using this trap indoors, leave to work overnight. If using it in a shed or an outdoor area during a mouse plague, you may need to check on the trap every few hours, as it won’t take long to start working.

For instructions on how to dispose of dead mice correctly, contact your local council. Mice can carry diseases, so be sure to wear adequate protective clothing when handling and disposing of mice. For more information on how to control mice and rats humanely, visit RSPCA.