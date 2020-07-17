Graham Ross explores City of Sydney’s flowers
An explosion of colour! - by Graham Ross
Cities are full of people, concrete and tall buildings, not plants… right? In the City of Sydney, the local council are out to change all that. They’re adding green life and thousands of potted flowers throughout the city’s hot spots, as a way of giving back to its inhabitants and adding lots of happiness and life to the streets. Graham’s taking a look around as the city transforms into one massive, flower-filled backyard.