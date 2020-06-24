'The Elms' in Scotland National Property Auctions

Although it’s in “poor condition throughout” and listed on the “buildings at risk” register, National Property Auctions describes it as a “fantastic development opportunity.”

At one stage it had approval for conversion into six flats and five houses, but council permission has since expired.

The NPA states: "These impressive homes are suited to a variety of buyer types looking for a well located home with straightforward access to local amenities".

Interested in a grand renovation? The property goes to auction on July 17, 2020.

You might also like:

The 14-bedroom French chateau that costs less than a Sydney apartment

6 of the most beautiful eco-friendly homes in Australia

5 of the most unique Airbnb listings in Australia