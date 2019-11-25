Newfoundland Getty

5. Newfoundland

The Newfoundland was bred as a fisherman work dog and is trained to jump into the water to save people if they fall off a boat. They are said to be the best swimming dogs.

Males can measure 28 inches and weigh 140 pounds, while females can stand at 26 inches tall 100 to 120 pounds

They are very intelligent, gentle, and affectionate. Some people refer to them as "gentle giants" or "dog nannies".

They have short, double coats and can come in black, grey or brown.

Saint Bernard Getty

4. Saint Bernard

The Saint Bernard stands at around 28 to 30 inches tall and can weigh around 160 pounds, while females measure between 26 to 28 inches at the shoulder and 130 pounds.

They are powerful and were originally bred to rescue stranded people during snowstorms in Switzerland.

They are obedient and gentle. They drool a lot and can come in two different coats - short hair and long hair, which sheds frequently.

Neapolitan Mastiff Getty

3. Neapolitan Mastiff

A Neapolitan Mastiff male measures up to 26 to 31 inches, while females can stand at 24 to 29 inches tall and weigh 110 pounds.

They are powerful dogs originating from Italy and are often used as a guard and defender of family and property due to their protective instincts and their fearsome appearance. They are also heavy droolers.

When it comes to the coats of Neapolitan Mastiffs, they are short and come in black, blue, mahogany, or tawny.

Great Dane Getty

2. Great Dane

Great Danes measure between 28 to 30 inches with males weighing around 135 to 170 pounds, while females can weigh around 100 to 145 pounds.

The were bred to be giant dogs to hunt boar. They are said to mild-mannered, patient and gentle, making them a great family pet, but must be trained and socialised from an early age. They also make great guard dogs.

The have a short coat, and come in colours brown, blue and black. They can live for between 7 to 10 years.

Irish Wolfhound Getty

1. Irish Wolfhound

The Irish Wolfhound is the tallest dog in the world with a male Irish Wolfhound measuring, on average, 30 to 34 inches in height and weighing around 120 pounds. The Irish Wolfhound female is at least 30 inches tall and 105 pounds.

The Irish Wolfhound is also one of the oldest dog breeds in history and was bred to hunt wolves, deer and boar but has since become a beloved companion and family dog. They are known for being very obedient, alert, courageous and nonaggressive they make excellent family dogs.

Their wiry coats can come in grey, red, black, or white.

