The gelataria has slowly risen to icon status along the east coast and thanks to a fun, new collab with Peter’s, they’ll now be stocked in a shopping aisle near you!

After partnering up last year on a Messina x Drumstick range, the duo are at it again, but this time have swapped out drumstick for a bar.

The latest range has three mouth-watering flavours; choc hazelnut, espresso dulce de leche and strawberry cheesecake.

Gelato Messina

The three flavours are new to Messina and formulated alongside Peter’s team. The choc hazelnut is cocoa gelato layered with chocolate biscuit and Messina-made hazelnut sauce.

The espresso bar is a combination of biscuit and espresso gelato with a gooey centre and the strawberry cheesecake bar is a lemon-infused gelato with a strawberry sauce centre and a pink choc coat.

The collection is now available in supermarkets for $10 a pack.

