In this episode horticulturists Adam Woodhams and Jenny Dillon look at difficult soils and what you can do if yours is sandy or clay, plus what to plant in those situations. Then they bust one of the oldest gardening tips or myths out there – to pee or not to pee on the lemon tree? Garden writer and radio presenter Phil Dudman comes on the show to share his no-dig tricks and best green-thumb advice on growing all things edible. Plus Milton Black is back to talk about gardening by the moon.

