In this episode horticulturists Adam Woodhams and Jenny Dillon break down bromeliads. Not just for planting in dry shade, there are varieties you can grow in full sun and lots of other surprising facts and tips about beaut broms. Then it's time for the great garden art debate, spoiler alert Jenny does NOT like garden statuary. To help out with this topic, Natalia Broadhead from Broadcraft Designs joins the show to talk about outdoor artworks. Plus Milton Black is back to talk about gardening by the moon.