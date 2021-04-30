Joh and Karen jump in the car for a road trip along the mighty Murray River; taking in the beautiful vistas, tasting the delicious local produce and meeting the fascinating people who live there. Starting in Albury, Joh and Karen visit local attractions like the Hume Dam and the world-famous Flying Fruit Circus! Just outside Albury they find a farm where Karen cooks a delicious olive and rosemary lamb with charred potatoes dish with the freshest of ingredients. And this journey couldn’t finish anywhere but Corowa Whisky and Chocolate.

For more information about the Flying Fruit Fly Circus visit fruitflycircus.com.au/

And for information about some of the must-sees in Albury, visit: