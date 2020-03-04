3 plants that power up in March
Celosia
“A showy annual, celosia’s colours are like a stunning sunset.”
Heliotrope
“The perfume from heliotrope smells like a freshly baked cherry pie.”
Helenium
“Almost a metre high, helenium loves a soft, late-summer breeze.”
Flowers to plant in March
- Ageratum
- Alyssum
- Aquilegia
- Cineraria
- Delphinium
- Hollyhock
- Lobelia
- Lupin
- Marigold
- Nigella
- Polyanthus
- Sweet pea
Vegetables to plant now
- Beetroot
- Broad beans
- Broccoli
- Cabbage
- Carrot
- Cauliflower
- Celery
- Chives
- Leek
- Lettuce
- Onion
- Parsnip
- Radish
- Silverbeet
