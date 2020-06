To print and dye simple cotton napkins you'll need to use soy milk as your pre-soak, tea for the dye pot and homemade iron mordant as your modifier. The entire process takes several days due to pre-soaking and dyeing time, and the iron mordant needs to be prepared weeks in advance, so factor that in when planning your project.

Eco-print your own fabric napkins Photography Sue Ferris

