Step 1 Andre Martin

Step 2

Combine first colour choice (here, blackberries) and 2 cups of water in saucepan. Put over a low heat.

Step 3

Simmer for 20-45 minutes, stirring occasionally using a wooden spoon. The longer the mixture is simmered the more intense the dye colour will be.

Step 4

Strain dye mixture through fine mesh sieve into 1 glass jug. Discard plant matter. Allow dye to cool. Repeat Steps 2-4 using remaining foods and glass jugs to make all dye colours.

Step 5

Soak prepared beads in dyes over 2 nights. Turn beads occasionally to ensure even colour. You may choose to place a lid or similar item in jugs to keep beads submerged rather than floating. The finished colour of beads when dry will be considerably lighter than the wet beads at this stage.

Step 6

Strain beads from dyes. Wash beads in soapy water, then rinse and leave to dry.

Andre Martin

