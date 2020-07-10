When Sarah and her daughter, Kyra, rescued Waffle the poodle from the pound, he was given a second chance at life. But, while this very happy pooch has settled right in with his new family, there’s one big problem: taking Waffle for a walk is really worrisome! Waffle always pulls on the lead and, if he’s left unleashed, he starts running and doesn’t stop. Can Dr Harry teach Waffle to walk with a little more self-control?