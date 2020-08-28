Dr Harry is meeting some cute canines on a very important mission: saving our precious koalas! On the mid-north coast of NSW, Ryan Tate and his hero hound, Taylor, sniff out injured koalas and bring them to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital for care. Over the past eight months, bushfires have devastated our koala population and their numbers are in steep decline… so Ryan and Taylor’s work is now more important than ever! Dr Harry’s here to see Taylor in action and to meet the Conservation Canine Brigade’s newest recruit: a puppy named Dash.

For more information, visit the Koala Hospital and Tate Animals

