Canada! It’s a bucket list destination and with good reason! Breathtaking scenery, sensational cities, turquoise lakes and amazing wildlife. Tonight, Dr Harry explores the vast North American landscapes as we travel with APT to British Columbia and the spectacular Monashee Mountains.

From here we head up the Blue River into bear country for an unforgettable river safari. But it’s not just bears that you will see here! Keep your eyes peeled for majestic elk, moose and bison, cougars, wolves and an extraordinary array of birdlife from the tiny hummingbird to the majestic bald eagle.

Even in the cities wildlife abounds as Dr Harry uncovers an animal oasis on top of Vancouver’s peak. It's close encounters of the grizzly kind!