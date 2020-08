This week, Dr Harry is sharing The Tale of Blondie the Puddle Duck and it’s not a happy one! Poor Blondie has a bad case of bumble foot, and it’s making it hard for her to walk. But just what IS bumble foot? And does this story have a happy ending? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

