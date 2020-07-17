Whether they’re furry, scaled, pouched or winged, Australian native animals are pretty spectacular. Dr Harry’s sharing some of his favourite encounters with the Aussie animal kingdom, and they’re guaranteed to make your heart melt.
Dr. Harry CooperBorn and raised in Sydney, Dr Harry Cooper graduated with second class honours from Sydney University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science in December 1965 aged 21. He practised for several years across Sydney and the UK before his burgeoning media career became a full-time commitment.