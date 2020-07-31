Dr Harry meets Benji the goat and Bear the dog
The most unlikely of friendships! - by Dr. Harry Cooper
You may have heard that friends come in all shapes and sizes but, as Dr Harry is about to find out, they come in different species too! He’s sharing the tale of Benji the goat and Bear the dog, who have formed the most unlikely of friendships and can be seen most days walking up and down the beach with their owner, Gary. And not only does the pair bring Gary a whole lot of joy, they’ve got the locals talking, too.