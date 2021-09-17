Dr Harry meets some exotic animals
Meet the pygmy hippopotamus, squirrely monkey and cotton-top tamarin. - by Dr. Harry Cooper
Tonight, Dr Harry gets up close with a bunch of exotic animals you may not be so familiar with; the pygmy hippopotamus, squirrely monkey and cotton-top tamarin. Not only does he get to meet these wonderful creatures but gets to know what they like to eat and how breeding programs are helping to preserve these species for which habitat destruction is putting on the endangered list.
