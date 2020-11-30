Cowboys on horseback are the stuff of legends! Before the wild- west was won and modern technology swept across the country, horses and their riders dominated the prairies. The horse was more than just transportation, or a livelihood but often a cowboy’s best friend.

Here at the Calgary Stampede, horses and their riders is what this event is all about. Even Guy Weadick, the founder of the first stampede in 1912 had a dream to create a genuine cowboy contest that tested the skills and horsemanship required by working cowboys.

Tonight Dr Harry sees horses and riders in action, from the big draft horses at draft horse town, cattle cutting and the ultimate challenge in horsemanship at the Cowboy up challenge.