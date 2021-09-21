Image: Jacquie Way / aremediasyndication.com.au

Jarrah

Jarrah is top-tier when it comes to decking. More expensive than many other options, it's chosen for its beautiful finish, durability, fire resistance and nice grey colour.

Spotted gum

Like jarrah, spotted gum is a hardwood popular for its durability, suitability for fire-prone areas, and sustainability – but it comes with a price tag to match. The available colours range from chocolate to pale brown.

Merbau

Merbau is a slightly more affordable hardwood, which makes it a popular choice. It's rot and insect resistant, making it very durable. The majority of merbau is sourced from South East Asia, not Australia, so opt for a source you can verify as sustainable if possible.

Treated pine

Treated pine is the most affordable of decking materials, so it’s a great option for larger areas if you’re on a tight budget. While treated pine doesn’t have the visual appeal of hardwood, you can easily change the colour using a decking stain to achieve the look you desire.

Composite decking

Composite decking is a manufactured material made of wood fibres and recycled plastic, so it’s a great environmentally-friendly alternative to timber. The best part about composite decking is that it’s virtually maintenance-free. It won’t rot or warp and all it takes to keep it looking good is the occasional washdown. While it’s more expensive than timber options, you’ll save time and money on maintenance.

Modular decking

For a complete decking system that’s perfect for the DIYer, check out a modular deck – also referred to as "deck tiles". The frame comes in a kit, so all you have to do is assemble it and place it in position. It is supported on adjustable feet that sit directly on the ground so there’s no digging of holes or mixing of concrete.