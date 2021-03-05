Gather your supplies
- 2 x old colanders
- Quality potting mix
- Geotextile fabric or insect screen mesh
- Vegetable and herb seedlings
- 10mm sisal rope
You’ll also need
Trowel; scissors; wall bracket and fixings
Here's How
Step 1
Clean colanders and spray paint a bright colour if you wish. Line colanders with geotextile fabric or insect screen mesh, trimming to fit with scissors.
Step 2
Scoop potting mix into colanders with a trowel until three-quarters full.
Step 3
Arrange seedlings on top of mix, then pad more mix gently but firmly around seedlings.
Step 4
Wind rope through colander handles so one colander is about 25-30cm above the bottom one.
Step 5
Knot ends of rope and trim off excess. Attach bracket to wall with supplied fixings and hang planter.
Step 6
Water in well with a seaweed solution.
Get the step-by-step instructions for how to make colourful colander hanging baskets in the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine
