Gather your supplies

2 x old colanders

Quality potting mix

Geotextile fabric or insect screen mesh

Vegetable and herb seedlings

10mm sisal rope

You’ll also need

Trowel; scissors; wall bracket and fixings

Here's How

Step 1

Clean colanders and spray paint a bright colour if you wish. Line colanders with geotextile fabric or insect screen mesh, trimming to fit with scissors.

Step 2

Scoop potting mix into colanders with a trowel until three-quarters full.

Step 3

Arrange seedlings on top of mix, then pad more mix gently but firmly around seedlings.

Step 4

Wind rope through colander handles so one colander is about 25-30cm above the bottom one.

Step 5

Knot ends of rope and trim off excess. Attach bracket to wall with supplied fixings and hang planter.

Step 6

Water in well with a seaweed solution.

Get the step-by-step instructions for how to make colourful colander hanging baskets in the latest issue of Better Homes and Gardens magazine, available now in selected newsagents and supermarkets – or buy online today!

You may also like

How to make beautiful flower pots at home

5 ways you are killing your indoor plants

How to create a veggie patch for kids