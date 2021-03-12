We all hate leaving our pets behind when we go on holiday. Well, on the Coffs coast you don’t have to. Along this beautiful stretch of coast, you’ll find dog friendly accommodation, a dog friendly beach and even Australia’s most dog-friendly café, Maggie’s! Sit back and relax with a coffee or something to eat while your pup is groomed, just don’t mix up the human pies with the doggy pies!

For more information, head to Maggie's dog cafe.