Kmart

One woman shared a picture of the fan to the Facebook group Kmart Mums and it quickly received over 1,000 reactions and 300 comments.



“Couldn’t care less what I look like wearing these whilst walking, these little babies are awesome!” she wrote.

People took to the comments in a chorus of ‘need this’ and ‘must have!’

“I need a pair for walking, cooking, shopping, watching TV… just 24/7 really,” one woman wrote.

Kmart

Others shared the variety of places the portable fan would come in handy, listing a golf course, Disneyland and the back seat of a car.

The fan comes in pink or blue and has 1-4 hours working time once it's reached full charge after 3 hours.

Be warned! Anyone with long hair should keep it pulled back when using the fan – and best to avoid dangling jewellery as well.

You may also like

Kmart has released a smart kettle that you can turn on from bed

Falling asleep just got easier with Kmart's $49 weighted blanket

Kmart has released a handbag with a secret in-built wine dispenser