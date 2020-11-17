One woman shared a picture of the fan to the Facebook group Kmart Mums and it quickly received over 1,000 reactions and 300 comments.
“Couldn’t care less what I look like wearing these whilst walking, these little babies are awesome!” she wrote.
People took to the comments in a chorus of ‘need this’ and ‘must have!’
“I need a pair for walking, cooking, shopping, watching TV… just 24/7 really,” one woman wrote.
Others shared the variety of places the portable fan would come in handy, listing a golf course, Disneyland and the back seat of a car.
The fan comes in pink or blue and has 1-4 hours working time once it's reached full charge after 3 hours.
Be warned! Anyone with long hair should keep it pulled back when using the fan – and best to avoid dangling jewellery as well.
You may also like
Kmart has released a smart kettle that you can turn on from bed
Falling asleep just got easier with Kmart's $49 weighted blanket
Kmart has released a handbag with a secret in-built wine dispenser