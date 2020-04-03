The first stream went live this week on Thursday April 2, with more live streams planned to happen every day at 11am. The DIY Live series will cover affordable and simple projects, kid’s activities and Q&A’s that will guide you through the days and weeks at home.

The series has been created to help make time at home more productive, purposeful and playful, and all projects will be easy to replicate and require low cost and readily available materials, many that people may already have in their homes.

Getty

Bunnings has partnered with popular home and lifestyle creators and Bunnings DIY team member experts for the series, which will include easy upcycling with Geneva Vanderzeil of @genevavanderzeil, decluttering and organisation tips from Steph Phase of @justanothermummyblogger, low cost DIY projects for renters with Jess Holsman of @studywithjess and more.

Tune in for the daily stream on Instagram via @bunnings IGTV channel, and check out the first schedule below.

Bunnings DIY Live

Saturday April 4 – Trash to terracotta upcycling class with Geneva

Monday April 6 - Decluttering and organization tips with Steph

Tuesday April 7 – Planning renovation projects and money saving tips with Tim from @timmatau

Wednesday April 8 – Gardening and landscape advice with Dale from @vineyd

Thursday April 9 – Cosmetic renovation house tour with Lucy from @huntingforgeorge

Saturday April 11 – Keeping the kids busy with Adam Dovile @adamdovile

You might also like:

Get all the latest Bunnings news here