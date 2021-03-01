Bunnings

In recent years, the hardware giant has expanded its customer service offerings to online consumers, launching the Bunnings online store in 2019. In the same year, Bunnings launched a homewares and storage collection, which flew off the shelves.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Bunnings’ famous sausage sizzles were temporarily suspended - but that didn’t stop the store from coming up with fresh new ideas to keep their customers inspired, launching a series of live-streamed DIY tutorials with design and style experts including The Block’s Josh and Jenna and podcaster Sarita Holland.

Bunnings

As for the Frenchs Forest store, Alan says it’s still too early days to confirm an opening date. “We look forward to providing a wide range of home and lifestyle products to the Frenchs Forest community,” he says.