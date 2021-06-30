The giveaway is part of the Greening our City initiative which has set a goal of planting one million new trees by 2022. The organisation has already invested more than $15 million in the program over the past several years and so far over 66,000 trees have been planted.

Every month there will be new seasonally specific trees available, with edible and non-edible plants on offer including fruit trees. June’s line-up focused on shaded plants such as lilly pilly and bottlebrush.

So how does it work?

Hop onto the NSW government website to register for the ‘Free Tree Application’. Once you’ve placed your order all you have to do is wait for Bunnings to get in touch and then pop into your local store within seven days to collect.

Stocks have currently been exhausted for June – but never fear, a whole new batch of trees will become available from July 1.

