Tell us about your home?

We bought our forever home just over a year ago. I fell in love with it on first inspection because it was flooded with natural light, the layout was perfect and there was plenty of room for my three kids to run around. I love creating a beautiful peaceful home as home is where we spend the most time in and create the most memories.

How would you describe your decorating style?

I don't have one particular decorating style as I like to incorporate a few different styles depending on the room and its function. I love aspects of hamptons, coastal, scandi and french provincial so I take my favourite parts from each style. I love pastel colours and I like my rooms to feel bright, airy, peaceful and calm - with a touch of glam and luxury.

Where do you get your inspiration from?

I love browsing instagram and watching home renovation shows for inspiration.

What are some of the key furniture pieces?

Our beautiful armchairs by the fire place purchased from Luxo Living. So stylish, affordable and comfortable. They are stand out pieces and all our guests love them.

Our stunning Tanami dining table from Nick Scali. It's a beautiful piece and large enough to host our many special dinners with friends and family.

Our Berkeley corner leather lounge from Focus on Furniture is where my family and I spend most of our time. It is large enough to fit all our family and friends and has held up well with the way my boys play.

Do you think you need to spend a lot of money on decorating your home?

Not at all. I have three young boys and we are always having friends and family over, so it is not uncommon for them to be running around and throwing the odd ball through the house. I make sure my decorations are affordable yet stylish so if any damage is done, they can easily be replaced and I don't worry about them too much. I have always loved shopping so finding things on sale or at a bargain price is always a win!

What are you favourite budget buys?

The individual flower stems from Kmart ranging from $3-$7 have been my latest obsession. I really enjoy making unique floral arrangements for each of my rooms. They add colour and really lift the atmosphere of the room. I also love Kmart's range of round placemats and trays. I use them to arrange candles, diffusers and vases and find they are a really affordable way of tying your table decorations together.

What are your favourite stores?

Kmart is my all-time favourite. But if there's anything I can’t find at Kmart, then Target is my next most frequented shop. I also do a lot of my shopping online from Catch, Spotlight, Bunnings and Ebay.

What's your favourite room?

My front lounge room where the fireplace is. It has the most natural light coming through it in the day and you get this nice feeling of peace as soon as you walk into it. It really is a beautiful place to relax in. I try to keep this room as clean and tidy as possible so it is always available for any of us who want a quiet space away from the rest of the family. The key pieces in this room are armchairs by the fire place purchased from Luxo Living.

Take us on a tour of your home

Master Bedroom

This room is my oasis. I decorate it with calming colours, lamps, candles and cushions to give it a peaceful relaxing feeling - the perfect way to unwind after a busy day. I love white sheets as it gives me the feeling of being in a luxury hotel. Our bed ensemble base is from Sleeping Giant and I found a matching bedhead from Catch online.

Dining room

This room is where we host dinners for our families and friends. We love entertaining and have people over on a weekly basis. The key piece here is the Tanami dining table by Nick Scali.

Family room

This is my boys' favourite room. This is their hangout place where they can relax, watch TV and play games. The key piece here is the Berkeley corner leather lounge from Focus on Furniture.

Kitchen

The heart of our home and definitely the most frequently used room. I love the French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows in this room as it lets in so much light and also gives me an obstructed view of the boys playing outside. I love decorating this room with a vase of flowers (either fresh or artificial).

