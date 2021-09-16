This Friday, 17 September, if you notice more people sporting a fuchsia lip, it's no coincidence. We often find ourselves not reaching for vibrant colours, but how about rummaging through your vanity and swiping some on for a good cause.
Breast and Ovarian support charity, Pink Hope aims to fundraise and raise awareness of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer through their initiative Bright Pink Lipstick Day (BPLD).
In 2021, it is projected that 20,030 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer, including 19,866 women and 164 men. Although, the number of people being diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia is increasing. The number of deaths from breast cancer is decreasing, highlighting the importance of early detection, looking out for symptoms, and having a conversation with your GP.
BLPD, is all about encouraging people to know their breast and ovarian cancer family risk. Join in by donning a pink pout and sharing it on social media with the hashtags #brightpinklipstickday and #thislipstickcan
Shopping for a new pink lippy to wear on BLPD? Here are some of our favourites:
1. Illuminate lipstick, $19.95, Pink hope
For those looking for a vegan option, this creamy lipstick wears comfortably all day long. Also, 100% of profits from this purchase will be directed into Pink Hope’s support, education & information programs.
2. Benefit california kissin' color balm, $37, Adore Beauty
For a rosy wash of pink, reach for this hydrating tinted balm that’s sheer yet is buildable to add a pop of colour.
3. Bobbi Brown crushed lip color in babe, $49, Adore Beauty
Formulated with Vitamins E and C and beeswax, this lippy is highly pigmented and glides on comfortably, leaving lips hydrated and soft.
4. Laneige lip glowy balm in berry, $23, Adore Beauty
If you prefer wearing lip balms for a dry and chapped pout, this pocket-sized one is super nourishing, making it the perfect everyday lip product.
5. Ere Perez cacao lip colour in play, $33, Myer
Looking for something long-wearing but light? This pick is suited for those with sensitive and dry lips and one of the star ingredients, castor oil, is known for it's moisturising and anti-ageing properties.