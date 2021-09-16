This Friday, 17 September, if you notice more people sporting a fuchsia lip, it's no coincidence. We often find ourselves not reaching for vibrant colours, but how about rummaging through your vanity and swiping some on for a good cause.

Breast and Ovarian support charity, Pink Hope aims to fundraise and raise awareness of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer through their initiative Bright Pink Lipstick Day (BPLD).

In 2021, it is projected that 20,030 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer, including 19,866 women and 164 men. Although, the number of people being diagnosed with breast cancer in Australia is increasing. The number of deaths from breast cancer is decreasing, highlighting the importance of early detection, looking out for symptoms, and having a conversation with your GP.

BLPD, is all about encouraging people to know their breast and ovarian cancer family risk. Join in by donning a pink pout and sharing it on social media with the hashtags #brightpinklipstickday and #thislipstickcan

Shopping for a new pink lippy to wear on BLPD? Here are some of our favourites:

1. Illuminate lipstick, $19.95, Pink hope