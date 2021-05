With overseas holidays off the agenda for a while, it might be time to indulge that dream you didn’t think was possible; boating. Tonight, James runs through everything you’ll need to know to get started, from getting a license, storage options and what type of boat might suit your needs.

For more information, contact:

ABC Boating College Sydney

Sydney Boathouse

Boating Industry Association

Chapman Marine Group

Whittley Boats

R Marine