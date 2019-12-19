Shoppers wishing to beat the crowds can find more than 5000 items on sale online at BIG W from 12:01am on Wednesday 25th December. For those heading in-store, all are open on Boxing Day except for BIG W Kingaroy, Queensland.
For those looking to streamline their Boxing Day shopping, Big W offers solutions that include free same-day pick up, online delivery right to your door, as well as payment options such as Afterpay and Zip Pay.
Want to know what Big W’s top Boxing Day sales picks are?
- HALF PRICE: J VC 39" TV $199 (down from $399) SAVE $200
- EKO 65" 4K Android/Google TV $ 561 (down from $749) SAVE $188
- Nokia 2.2 Black $149 (down from $199) SAVE $50
- HALF PRICE: Selected Tontine products including pillows, quilts, mattresses, toppers and doonas
- Nespresso Vertuo White - $179 (down from $249) SAVE $70 (+ $100 cashback offer through Nespresso)