Karen Martini's pear, chocolate and hazelnut brownie slice

Is it a brownie? Is it a chocolate slice? No, it’s Karen’s fudgy pear, hazelnut and chocolate brownie-slice, which combines the best of both desserts into one delicious recipe. With fresh pear cutting through the richness of the chocolate, this dessert takes the cake.

Get the recipe in the May issue of Better Homes and Gardens.

Fast Ed's chicken alla pizzaiola

Photography Rob Palmer

Give pizza night a whole new twist with this mouth-watering recipe from the south of Italy. With sourdough bread as the base, topped with chicken, pizza sauce and cheese, it’s the flavours of pizza in a much healthier form. Buonissimo!

Get the recipe here.

Fast Ed's chickpea and mushroom burger

You don’t have to be a vegetarian to get on board with plant-based eating. You see, eating more fruit, veg and whole foods is not only great for your health and the environment, it’s tasty too! Fast Ed is making a mushroom and chickpea burger that is bursting with flavour. It’s the perfect recipe for Meat Free Mondays or simply to add to your family dinner repertoire.

Get the recipe in the May of Better Homes and Gardens.