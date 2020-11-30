Best Cyber Monday furniture sales
- society6: 50% off wall art, 40% off bed & bath and home decor, 30% off everything else
- Kogan: Up to 81% off + extra 10% off top deals
- Castlery: Up to 35% off select items
- Adairs: Save 20% on all full-priced items
- Interiors Online: Up to 70% off with an additional 10% off when using the code 'BLACKOUT'
- Zanui: Up to 35% off
- Freedom: Up to 50% off select pieces
- Koala: Up to 20% off
- Amara: Up to 20% select brands
- David Jones: Take 40-60% off a range of beds by Sealy Posturepedic and SleepMaker
- Emma: 25% off everything
Best Cyber Monday appliance sales
- catch.com.au: 50-90% off a range of products
- Amazon: Up to 70% off
- Dyson: Up to $250 off vacuums, fans, hair dryers and more
- The Good Guys: A variety of discounts including 30% off Lavazza Coffee Machines
- House: Extra 25% sitewide including sale products
- Kogan: Up to 81% off + extra 10% off top deals
- Myer: Up to 70% off
- David Jones: Up to 50% off small appliances
Best Cyber Monday tech sales
- Bing Lee: Up to 50% off
- The Good Guys: A variety of discounts including 20% off Lenovo, Dell, HP & Acer computers and 10% off Apple computers
- Amazon: Up to 70% off
- Lenovo: Up to 55% off
- Sonos: Up to $200 off select products
- Dick Smith: Up to 80% off select products
- NordVPN: 68% off + get 3 extra months on top