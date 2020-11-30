Although Cyber Monday may have originated in the US as a way to drum up sales ahead of the Christmas rush, it's steadily grown in popularity with Australian retailers over the past few years - and this year is no different.

As you can probably presume from the name, Cyber Monday encourages online shopping meaning you won't have to face the crowds but instead can add to cart in the peace of your own home.

Finding the best deal can sometimes be the trickiest part but don't fret, we've done all the hard work for you so you can buy with confidence. Simply scroll below to see our pick of the best sales this Cyber Monday.