Dock & Bay Large Beach Towel

1. Dock & Bay Large Beach Towel, $53.95 at The Iconic

You won't lose your spot on the sand with this rainbow bright towel. Made from 100% recycled plastic, it's lightweight, quick-drying and compact. It also comes with a handy pouch which doubles as a bag for your phone and keys too.

Morgan & Finch fiesta beach towel

2. Morgan & Finch fiesta beach towel, $44.95 at Bed, Bath N' Table

This fiesta towel adds a little fun wherever it goes. Generously sized and made from pure combed cotton which has been woven and sheared to produce the softest velour. It's so comfy, you may even find yourself enjoying an afternoon siesta on it.

Home Republic Rio Quick Dry Beach Towel

3. Home Republic Rio Quick Dry Beach Towel, from $39.99 at Adairs

Add a pop of colour to your next beach day. Weighing a mere 350 GSM (grams per square metre), this towel is super lightweight and dries easily due to the terry towel material on the reverse side.

Love Heart Beach Towel

4. Love Heart Beach Towel, $10.99 at catch.com.au

Make every summer's day Valentine's Day with this heart-patterned towel. Not for the shy, you'll definitely stand out on the sand with this towel wrapped around you. It comes with a mesh carry bag for easy transportation.

Grace Garrett Designs Miami Palms round beach towe

5. Grace Garrett Designs Miami Palms round beach towel, $99 at hardtofind

Although one of the more expensive towels on the list, with this purchase you'll be supporting a small Australian business - and looking très chic while you do it! Made from velour, this round towel is ideal for beach picnics and large enough to comfortably share.

Terry House striped luxury beach towel

6. Terry House striped luxury beach towel, $18.99 at catch.com.au

Made from 100% cotton which has been woven to produce the softest feel, this luxurious beach towel is lightweight and easy to carry. It's easy on the budget without compromising on quality. Generously sized and highly absorbent, it's the stripey summer towel of our dreams.

Accessorise Cotton Turkish Towel 4-Pack

7. Accessorise Cotton Turkish Towel 4-Pack, $36.95 at catch.com.au

Turkish towels have increased in popularity majorly over the past five years due to their lightweight and quick drying nature. Coming in at under $10 a towel, this pack of four is incredible value for money and will see you happily through this summer and many more to come.