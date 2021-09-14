Image: John Paul Urizar / aremediasyndication.com.au

Clean the drip tray

To prevent grease fires from starting and spoiling the taste of your food, you’ll need to clean the grease drip tray. Pull it out from under your barbecue, throw out any absorbent material on it and give the tray a quick wash with soapy water. Spread aluminium foil over the tray and spread new grease absorber over it – kitty litter is a great budget option instead of specialist products!

Wash the body

To clean the main body, just use warm soapy water and a bit of elbow grease. Avoid using harsh scourers, especially on stainless steel as it can damage the surface and makes it rough, so it’s more likely to attract more grease over time. Finish with a wipe-over to polish the surface, using a specialist stainless steel polisher if needed. Don’t be tempted to use a pressure washer to make short work of it. Apart from getting fat and grease all over your yard, which attracts ants, you can also force it into the gas jets, impeding their performance.

