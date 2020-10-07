Some of the submissions have been so hilariously relatable we can't believe we're watching animals and not humans.

Take this golden cocker spaniel Archie, reminding us what we look like when we accidentally turn the front-facing camera on.

Or what we look like when we're not paying attention at dinner and almost miss our mouth.

And here is golden retriever Horlicks showing us what really happens on movie night.

Other videos were downright impressive, but we’d advise against teaching your cat this trick unless you fancy an pet-inflicted injury.

Head to Baxta's Instagram to have a look at the finalists. It includes a dancing pup, a pug that won't eat healthy and a dog surprised with some shocking news.



Voting is open to all until October 9.

