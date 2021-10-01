While the Australian Reptile Park might be temporarily closed to the public at the moment due to Covid restrictions, the keepers are on hand to care for the animals and run daily online information sessions, so you can stay in touch as well. As Dr Harry finds out, there has definitely been a lot of interesting news to share at the park as we follow up on the arrival of a swamp load of American alligators.

For more information, go to www.reptilepark.com.au

