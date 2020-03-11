Sharing the property in an Instagram post to her 68,500 followers, Hickson explained that the property can be delivered to a plot of land of your choosing on the back of a truck for just $30 per kilometre travelled. The photographer also explained the design features she had envisioned for the property.

“I bought this house about a year ago after walking through it on a farm near Inverell, NSW. I fell in love. Proper love. I can see the Porters Paints/Murobond palette on the wooden paneling. I can see the marble-topped kitchen bench in front of the wood stove. The cane sofa on the wrap-around verandah. I can see it all! We were going to move it to a spot on the river but these plans have changed and the house is reluctantly for sale.”

Hickson explained that anyone interested in the property can direct message her on Instagram, and that she also has a quote for the removal, restumping and putting back together to give prospective buyers a ballpark figure of the cost of relocating the house.

So, if you’ve always wanted a weatherboard house, this might be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!

