What started 27 years ago as a modest event is now a giant, with thousands flocking to some of the 250 events held across the state for the annual Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. Think long lunches in beautiful surrounds, masterclasses, and laneways which come alive with events. On show is Victoria’s best produce, best to book your stay now. The festival takes place in March, 2020. Click here for more info.

2. Tasting Australia, Adelaide

Want the chance to sample some of South Australia’s best at over 100 events, lunches, dinners and tasting classes? Head over that way for the annual Tasting Australia festival. Across Adelaide and the well-known regions of the Barossa, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley and Kangaroo Valley just to name a few, you’ll get the taste SA’s best food and wine and also be amongst stunning scenery. Tasting Australia takes place from March 27 to April 5, 2020. Click here for more info.

3. Batlow Ciderfest, NSW

Love cider? We’ve got the perfect festival for you. Along the road to Gundagai are the apple groves of Batlow, where every year cider-lovers descend to celebrate the drop. There will be craft cider sessions with producers where you can learn while you taste, there are orchard and cidery tours plus food stalls and entertainment. The festival takes place 15-17th May, 2020. Click here for more info.

4. Noosa Food and Wine Festival, Qld

This is a well-known fest for good reasons, think incredible cuisine and wines to make in an incredible beachside (and national park-adjacent) setting. Some of Australia’s best winemakers and chefs gather to show off what they know and love. Expect barbecues, chef-hosted dinners and street carnivals. The Noosa Food and Wine Festival takes place in 14-17th May 2020. Click here for more info.

5. The Truffle festival, ACT

Canberra’s iconic truffle hunt returns. Follow truffle dogs as they sniff out these culinary gems. You can also learn to master the truffle at cooking classes, or simply enjoy the local creations from truffle pizza to truffle beer. The Truffle Festival takes place from June 2020. Click here for more info.

6. Tasmanian Whisky Week, Tasmania

Love a dram of whisky? This is the fest for you. The annual Tasmanian Whisky week celebrates some of Australia’s finest drops. You’ll get to visit distilleries, taste yet-to-be-released spirits and dine with whisky pairings. Tasmanian Whisky Week happens in August. Click here for more info.

7. Albany Food and Wine Festival, WA

The Great Southern Region of WA is well regarded for its wine, craft beer, cider, spirits, and local produce, all of which are celebrated at the Albany Wine and Food Festival. There’s wine seminars, cooking demos and live music. The Albany Wine and Food Festival runs from 26th March to April 5, 2020. Click here for more info.