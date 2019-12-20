However, new research conducted by the National Health and Medical Research Council says that Australian men and women need to cut back their average weekly intake of alcohol.

According to new guidelines, healthy men and women should be drinking no more than 10 standard drinks per week, or no more than 4 standard drinks on any one day. Previously, the recommendation was no more than 2 standard drinks per day, per week, but that has now been reduced to 1.4 standard drinks per day.

Alcohol recommendation guidelines have been revised down because the health authorities have discovered a link between drinking alcohol, and a number of different cancers.

So, enjoy the festive season this year, but be sure to limit yourself to one sneaky beverage per day.

You might also like:

How alcohol affects your emotions