The latest data released by market analyst CoreLogic has shown that the median value of houses has dropped in most states this year.

With Victoria and New South Wales being the highest affected states for coronavirus, it is no surprise that house values have dipped in the metropolitan areas.

Sydney’s housing value decreased by 0.3 percent in September and Melbourne saw a 0.9 percent decline, so don’t expect many houses to be on the market in these cities.

Getty

Of all the capital cities, Darwin saw the biggest increase in housing value with a 1.6 percent rise.

Despite this, houses in Darwin still top the list as the cheapest in Australia, followed by Adelaide and Perth. Unsurprisingly, Sydney came in at the bottom of the list as the most expensive capital city to buy a house in.

Have a look at the full list below.

The average price of a home in capital cities

Darwin - $398,885

Adelaide - $444,321

Perth - $445,717

Hobart - $489,059

Brisbane - $504,902

Canberra - $644,581

Melbourne - $666,796

Sydney - $859,943

You may also like

This is the Australian house of the year

10 of the highest risk places to buy property in 2020

Average house size Australia: How many square metres is standard?