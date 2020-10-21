The latest data released by market analyst CoreLogic has shown that the median value of houses has dropped in most states this year.
With Victoria and New South Wales being the highest affected states for coronavirus, it is no surprise that house values have dipped in the metropolitan areas.
Sydney’s housing value decreased by 0.3 percent in September and Melbourne saw a 0.9 percent decline, so don’t expect many houses to be on the market in these cities.
Of all the capital cities, Darwin saw the biggest increase in housing value with a 1.6 percent rise.
Despite this, houses in Darwin still top the list as the cheapest in Australia, followed by Adelaide and Perth. Unsurprisingly, Sydney came in at the bottom of the list as the most expensive capital city to buy a house in.
Have a look at the full list below.
The average price of a home in capital cities
Darwin - $398,885
Adelaide - $444,321
Perth - $445,717
Hobart - $489,059
Brisbane - $504,902
Canberra - $644,581
Melbourne - $666,796
Sydney - $859,943
