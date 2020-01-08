The German grocer has released a line of low-calorie frozen desserts that are reportedly a ‘dupe’ for the cult favourite Halo Top ice cream, which retails for around $9 per tub in Woolworths.

Halo Top is a low-calorie, high-protein frozen dessert perfect for those watching their weight, or looking to indulge without feeling guilty.

Meanwhile, Aldi’s new ‘Kenny’ range is an Australian-made frozen dessert which has between 300 and 360 calories per tub (similar to Halo Top) but retails for just $4.99 for a 475ml tub.

Savvy Aldi shoppers behind the Instagram account @Aldiloversau spotted the frozen dessert on shelves and shared it with the community, reporting that the available flavours of Kenny’s were chocolate chip cookie dough and salted caramel.

So, if you’re looking for a frozen dessert that won’t leave you feeling guilty – hit up an Aldi store near you and try a tub of Kenny’s.

