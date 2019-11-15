Now Aldi has announced the launch of a new range of skincare, called Lacura You. Allowing a personalised approach to skincare, the collection boasts a line-up of concentrated serums with active ingredients, including Vitamin C, Vitamin A and Hyaluronic Acid.

There are five serums (or “boosters”) which target different skincare concerns, such as uneven skin tone, dull appearance, dry skin, wrinkles or loss of firmness. The serums are designed to be combined with a $5.99 “base” moisturiser and night “base” cream.

Day Moisturiser for intense hydration - $5.99

Night Moisturiser for overnight rejuvenation - $5.99

Essentially, you can mix and match the boosters to create your own customised moisturiser.

Here’s a rundown on the five boosters in the collection:

Brightening (Vitamin C) - $7.99

Enriched with concentrated Vitamin C to help brighten skin tone, it supports collagen production which helps minimise the appearance of wrinkles.

In addition, it contains Vitamin E which has antioxidant properties to help minimise skin imperfections.

Correcting (Vitamin E) - $7.99

Containing concentrated Vitamin E, it can target skin imperfections caused by lifestyle factors including sun exposure and pollution. It contains antioxidant properties, which help to hydrate and smooth the skin.

Firming (Collagen) - $7.99

Collagen is known to help maintain your skin’s texture, firmness and natural collagen production process. In addition, it also helps to increase your skin’s hydration capacity, while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydrating (Hyaluronic Acid) - $7.99

Hyalauronic acid is known to give the skin immediate and long-lasting hydration, while improving the skin’s elasticity. This Booster contains a blend of moisturising ingredients that are highly concentrated to help seal in moisture, leaving your skin looking smoother and younger

Wrinkle Reduction Booster - $7.99

Enriched with Vitamin A, this booster targets the signs of skin ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, it also contains a unique blend of ingredients that will help improve the skin’s texture for a smoother complexion. With regular use, it will penetrate deep into the skin leaving it looking younger, flawless, tighter and smoother.

The Lacura You range will be available in Aldi stores as a Special Buy on Saturday, 23 November, while stocks last.